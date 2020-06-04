Elon Musk's mother admires Grimes' sense of style and says she ''has incredible fashion and is creative''.
Elon Musk's mother admires Grimes' sense of style.
Model, author and dietician Maye Musk is very close to the 32-year-old singer - who recently welcomed son X Æ A-Xii with Elon, 48 - and she thinks the star is incredibly stylish and creative.
She told WWD: ''She has incredible fashion and is creative. I admire people who are creative because I am a scientist. I work with so many creative people in the fashion industry.''
Maye also believes that the fashion industry will be changed drastically by the Covid-19 pandemic and she thinks it will become much more sustainable.
She explained: ''I think it's going to be more sustainable, less glamorous. It's going to take a while. I've modeled designer clothes where they have spent hours putting together a beautiful garment for me. I don't know if people are going to spend so much.''
Meanwhile Grimes - whose real name is Claire Boucher - previously insisted that her private style is ''more weird'' than her public persona suggests.
She said: ''In my life, I'm a lot more weird than this. Grimes is more palatable for humans. If it was up to me maybe I'd wear a moustache or something.
''I try to make it digestible to a degree. That's what I'm interested in seeing. I create a thing that I wish existed in the world, versus my own full unabashed creative expression.''
