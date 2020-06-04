Elon Musk's mother admires Grimes' sense of style.

Model, author and dietician Maye Musk is very close to the 32-year-old singer - who recently welcomed son X Æ A-Xii with Elon, 48 - and she thinks the star is incredibly stylish and creative.

She told WWD: ''She has incredible fashion and is creative. I admire people who are creative because I am a scientist. I work with so many creative people in the fashion industry.''

Maye also believes that the fashion industry will be changed drastically by the Covid-19 pandemic and she thinks it will become much more sustainable.

She explained: ''I think it's going to be more sustainable, less glamorous. It's going to take a while. I've modeled designer clothes where they have spent hours putting together a beautiful garment for me. I don't know if people are going to spend so much.''

Meanwhile Grimes - whose real name is Claire Boucher - previously insisted that her private style is ''more weird'' than her public persona suggests.

She said: ''In my life, I'm a lot more weird than this. Grimes is more palatable for humans. If it was up to me maybe I'd wear a moustache or something.

''I try to make it digestible to a degree. That's what I'm interested in seeing. I create a thing that I wish existed in the world, versus my own full unabashed creative expression.''