Artist:
Song title: Slow Grenade ft. Lauv
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Ellie Goulding has dropped a stunning lyric video for her latest track 'Slow Grenade' featuring LA newcomer Lauv. The song features on her newly released fourth album 'Brightest Blue', which also includes guest appearances from Diplo, Juice Wrld and others.

