Ellie Goulding duetted with her crush Craig David at her wedding.

The 33-year-old pop star was ''totally in love'' with the 'Fill Me In' hitmaker ''for a long time'' and admitted it was ''just perfect'' and a ''full circle'' moment having him perform at her wedding to art dealer Caspar Jopling last year, as Craig's concert was her ''first pop gig''.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, she gushed: ''I've always really liked honesty.

''I love transparency in being able to explain my music, my lyrics, my voice, even where my voice came from.

''And I realised that there was an obsession with knowing as much as you could about your idol, all about the person that you loved.

''And I remember when I was a kid, I wanted to know everything about the singers that I loved.

''I was totally in love with Craig David for quite a long time.

''He was my first pop gig in Birmingham and he looked at me, even though I was in the nosebleed seats way at the back, he definitely made eye contact with me.

''No, he did not. Yeah, but I can dream still.

''But look, it's full circle he ended up singing at my wedding and it was just like It was just perfect.

''I did end up going up and singing on stage with him at my wedding, which I haven't admitted to anyone. But I did in fact do that.''

Ellie recently revealed another musical highlight of their special day was Caspar surprising her with a performance of a song he'd penned with her idol Bjork.

She said: ''Caspar sang a song he'd recorded with Bjork, my all time hero.

''It was the weirdest emotion I've ever felt listening to music - the enormity of it all and how beautifully he sang.''

Meanwhile, the 'On My Mind' singer admitted she wasn't ''remotely'' attracted to her spouse when they first met.

The 'Power' singer confessed: ''It wasn't like a love at first sight thing at all, we didn't fancy each other remotely.

''I was sat next to Caspar at dinner and he was from this big farming family.

''I talked about how I was vegan and he talked about how much he loved meat. So yeah, we literally had nothing in common, but he wooed me.''

The loved-up duo's ceremony was held at York Minster last August and their romantic wedding was attended by a host of famous faces, including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, as well as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.