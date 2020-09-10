Ellie Goulding has implored other artists to follow in her footsteps by making their tours as eco-friendly as possible.

The pop star has vowed to travel by train and only fly if it's absolutely necessary, while she's also working on keeping her live show ''minimal'' to reduce her carbon footprint when she embarks on her 2021 'Brightest Blue Tour'.

And the 'On My Mind' singer has urged her peers to make it their priority, too.

According to the Daily Mirror newspaper, Ellie said: ''We'll try not to fly as much as possible, and we'll get the train.

''The tour will be minimal and we're doing everything in our power to make it environmentally friendly.

''I hope other artists follow suit.''

The 33-year-old singer and climate change activist insisted that celebrities who claim to be ''green'' but fly across the world have no choice but to be ''hypocritical'', because the world is not yet environmentally-friendly.

She said: ''A lot of green people have to be hypocritical because we do not live in a world where people can be completely and utterly green and guiltless.''

Ellie used environmentally-friendly materials, where possible, for the packaging of her latest record, 'Brightest Blue', to help reduce her carbon footprint.

The 'Still Falling For You' hitmaker explained at the time that ''great progress has been made on this and I'm pleased we've been able to push the industry forwards, but we are still pushing to do more.''

Meanwhile, the 'Power' hitmaker, a global ambassador for the UN Environment Programme, recently said that following the increase of people's interest in nature amid the coronavirus pandemic, she hopes to see more people willing to make a stand against climate change.

Writing in a letter about climate change for Vogue magazine, she said: ''Hi, I'm Ellie and I'm full of hope about the future. I'm also frequently full of dread, worry, anxiety and bravado, courage, anger, wonder, love, and a whole mix of other things because let's face it, we are complex, us humans.

''I believe we are hardwired to be hopeful, just as we are hardwired to love nature - you just sometimes have to dig a little. I'm a nature nerd, myself. I grew up in rural Herefordshire on the English-Welsh border, pacing through fields and knowing all the hedgerows, wildflowers, and open spaces.''