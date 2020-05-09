Ellie Goulding joked she's been ''unable to escape her husband'' in lockdown.

The 33-year-old singer tied the knot with art-dealer Caspar Jopling last year but quipped that the stay-at-home order amid the Covid-19 pandemic has made it hard to get away from her spouse at their Oxfordshire home.

Speaking on James Corden's 'The Late Late Show', Ellie quipped: ''This last week's been quite tough because I've hurt my foot.

''My 'thing' is going out running - I can listen to music, I can listen to a podcast, and I can escape my husband - and I haven't been able to do that, so this last week's been particularly tough.''

However, Ellie has been using her time at home to work on new music.

She said: ''But it means I actually have to work. It means I have no excuse. I've been playing guitar a lot more. My fingers have got those guitar fingers again where they get really callous-y. And I've been teaching myself piano, so I've literally got no excuse but to write music.''

And she is excited about her new album as she has been involved in all aspects of it.

Ellie said: ''The album's got two sides to it. The first side is entirely written by me and I play most of the instruments and I produced it and did everything.

''The second half is kind of... the best way to describe it is like an alter ego where I've released all the songs that have ended up on the radio and the songs that I've written with other people, and perhaps not as serious and not quite as heartfelt, but still my songs.

''I have to separate them because it's just not the same.''