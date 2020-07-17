Ellie Goulding has written about her exes on her new album.

The 33-year-old singer/songwriter has returned with her new record 'Brightest Blue', her first since 2015's 'Delirium', and although she married Caspar Jopling last year, she couldn't resist writing about her past heartbreaks on this album.

She told the Daily Star newspaper: ''It's quite positive but there's still a couple of spiky songs on there about exes that I just always go back to, as I feel I have a backlog of things to write about. I think that's what I do best.

''I can write a really good heartbreak song.''

Meanwhile, Ellie also revealed her fears that 'Brightest Blue' could be among the last albums ever released.

She said: ''It may be one of the last of its kind as I know. Albums are dying out and so it is a story and a narrative you can listen to from start to finish and feel you've been on this journey with me.

''Throughout lockdown I listened to a lot of albums, but we've definitely got to a place with streaming and TikTok where we are moving into the quick gratification world. We get bored of songs so easily.

''In lockdown my attention span has gotten better and I have been listening to full albums and really enjoying it.''