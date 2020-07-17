Ellie Goulding has written about her ex-boyfriends on her new album, even though she is happily married to Caspar Jopling.
Ellie Goulding has written about her exes on her new album.
The 33-year-old singer/songwriter has returned with her new record 'Brightest Blue', her first since 2015's 'Delirium', and although she married Caspar Jopling last year, she couldn't resist writing about her past heartbreaks on this album.
She told the Daily Star newspaper: ''It's quite positive but there's still a couple of spiky songs on there about exes that I just always go back to, as I feel I have a backlog of things to write about. I think that's what I do best.
''I can write a really good heartbreak song.''
Meanwhile, Ellie also revealed her fears that 'Brightest Blue' could be among the last albums ever released.
She said: ''It may be one of the last of its kind as I know. Albums are dying out and so it is a story and a narrative you can listen to from start to finish and feel you've been on this journey with me.
''Throughout lockdown I listened to a lot of albums, but we've definitely got to a place with streaming and TikTok where we are moving into the quick gratification world. We get bored of songs so easily.
''In lockdown my attention span has gotten better and I have been listening to full albums and really enjoying it.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.