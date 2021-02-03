Ellie Goulding is planning to write a tell-all tome about pop star life.

The 'On My Mind' hitmaker will release the book, 'FITTER. CALMER. STRONGER', in September, which will include conversations with her pals Ant Middleton and Fearne Cotton, and be packed with healthy recipes, workout routines and life advice.

But the 34-year-old singer - who is married to art dealer Caspar Jopling - already has another idea for her next book, which she teased could be a first-hand insight into the wild antics of showbiz parties and life as a pop star.

Ellie told Gaydio: “Some of the best parties are in LA because you look around and you’re like, ‘There is that person and there is that person’.

“Then someone will give an impromptu performance. And then strippers will start walking in. I have been a good voyeur of everything going on.

“I definitely have a lot to write a good book one day.”

Meanwhile, the chart-topper and now-author recently revealed she would like to dabble in acting.

The ‘Burn’ hitmaker would love to star in a play on London’s West End, because she enjoyed acting as a child and thinks she has the “confidence” now to get up on stage in a theatre.

She said: “I acted a lot when I was young and I really enjoyed it. I loved playing different characters. It’s probably a very different kind of confidence from being on stage. But I’d like to see if I’ve still got it.

“I would probably be in a play. I’ve seen a lot of plays in the last couple of years in London and I’d like to start there.

“I don’t think it would be the right thing to just go and do a blockbuster film.”

Ellie says she looks up to actress Julia Davis - who held roles in British TV shows ‘Gavin & Stacey’ and ‘Nighty Night’ - and would love to act in a “dark comedy” alongside the likes of Ruth Jones and Steve Coogan.

She added: “My hero is Julia Davis from ‘Nighty Night’. She used to work with Ruth Jones and Steve Coogan and all those guys. I’d love to be in some dark comedy or something like that.”

But Ellie’s acting dream doesn’t mean she’ll leave her music career behind, as she says she’s “happy to keep making music”, and plans to get more “experimental” with her sound in the future.

She said last year: “I am happy to keep making music, I am in a position where I love to make experimental music.

“But I also get a thrill from making pop music that will be popular and will be on the radio.

"I’ve got some collaborations coming out and I wrote a little bit in lockdown.

“I had a couple of really good studio sessions. I did get to write some songs but I was trying to write more upbeat music instead of reflecting on the times.

“I could have written about how surreal and challenging it all was, but I decided to write something a bit more upbeat, which I did.”