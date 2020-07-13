Ellie Goulding is in no rush to have children.

The 33-year-old singer is happily married to Caspar Jopling and though they want to have a family together one day, she isn't ready to so yet and is even considering starting a podcast for women who want kids later in life.

She said: ''I want to have kids but it's not the be all and end all. I am so happy right now and I want to have kids later but it's not encouraged to wait.

''There are a lot of blogs, podcasts and things about being a mum or about a mum's life, which I totally appreciate because it must be good to know you are in the same position as other mums. I want to know about women who are in the same spot as me.

''I've got a career and, when coronavirus is over, I will embark on touring. It would be good to have like-minded women who are in the same position and want kids later in life or not at all. I'd love to hear a podcast on that -- maybe I'll start my own.''

The 'Starry Eyed' hitmaker has been spending the last few months in Oxfordshire, where her art dealer husband is studying for an MBA at Oxford University, and the couple have had a ''lovely'' time together.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''We are staying in a cottage which Caspar was living in while he was rowing and studying.

''I came out here at the beginning of quarantine so we could be together. And we've spent time that we wouldn't have had together, so it's been lovely.

''I haven't been back in London for months, I've just been here. It's been good to be here. Caspar is very supportive of my career.

''I was travelling more at the end of last year and the beginning of this and I was able to focus so much more on work knowing that Caspar gets it.

''He was never begging me to come home. In lockdown we've got a nice routine where I work upstairs and I have my guitar and he's downstairs in the cellar and works in there. It's not like we are in the same room working on our laptops or something. It's worked out quite nicely.''

The couple married in York last year in front of guests including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, and though Ellie had her ''perfect wedding'', she can't remember much about it.

She said: ''It was such a fun day though I don't really remember that much because it was a whirlwind. But everyone had an amazing time and we had lots of letters and messages over the next few months from people saying it was really magical.''