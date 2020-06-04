Ellie Goulding is learning to ''consciously understand white privilege'' and educate herself amidst the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 'How Long Will I Love You' hitmaker admits she was ''horrified'' after hearing of George Floyd's death and she has been spending the last few days ''learning and listening''.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: ''After being initially horrified I spent the past few days learning and listening, opening my ears to voices that have been protesting this for years and dedicating their lives to it, to voices I am ashamed that I didn't listen to more, to history I safely and comfortably knew a bit about but not enough. I'm letting you all know that I am now a student of this forever, so that I can become an ally. I am confronting the truths head on. I am recognising unconscious bias. I am consciously understanding white privilege and how it got the most of us to where we are now. (sic)''

And the 33-year-old singer also promised to ''engage'' from now on and into the future as she vowed to ''fight'' alongside protestors across the world to end systemic racism.

In the lengthy statement, she added: ''I take it on MYSELF to learn, not others. I will ENGAGE now and always. I know the importance of coming together for a greater purpose. Our ability to create change is real!!! This is not an 'American issue' this is confronting the disease of systemic racism and inequality that still exists all over the world. To the protesters out there, I am here for you and here to fight with you. (sic)''