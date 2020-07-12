Ellie Goulding ''knew'' she would marry Caspar Jopling.

The 'Burn' hitmaker - who tied the knot with the art dealer in 2019 - admits she knew straight away she wanted to tie the knot with him, and joked how she was in such a ''strong'' and ''independent'' place in her life when he came along.

She said: ''I was made to feel as if it was unusual to have relationships until you find the right one [but] it's just part of being young and learning about yourself and evolving. Sometimes it requires other people to come into your life to make it so. But then when I met Caspar, I was just at this really independent phase of my life and I was like, 'Goddammit!' because I was in such a strong place and then this guy comes along and I realised after about six months, 'Ah, s*** - time to get married!' I knew we were going to get married. Weird feeling. Yeah.'''

And Ellie hasn't written any songs about her marriage yet, focusing on past romances, but she has confessed she may ''analyse'' her relationship in her songwriting in the future.

She added to the Mail on Sunday's You magazine: ''The first year of marriage has been love hearts and butterflies and bliss ... It just hasn't struck me as something that I want to focus my writing on ... I may analyse [my marriage] at some point. But no, it was one of those things where it was a different level of sacredness. I write about [past] relationships - and still do - and it doesn't bother Caspar whatsoever, but I explore these things because they're valid, and they happened in my life and they're things that made me who I am. So I think it would be wrong to get married and then think that you have to completely close your past away. He accepts that.''