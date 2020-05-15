Ellie Goulding was a ''jealous, chaotic, frenzied person'' ten years ago.

The 33-year-old musician began her career in 2009 shortly after graduating from the University of Kent, but the quick turnaround meant she didn't have a chance to understand her emotions throughout her youth.

Speaking to GLAMOUR's May digital issue - which she is also the cover star - she said: ''I wrote a song about jealousy the other night because I was a jealous, chaotic, frenzied person in my 20s.

''I didn't know who I was. I went straight from university to being on tour, so I had no chance to settle into a routine and understand my habits and my personality.''

As a result, the 'Hate Me' hitmaker - who dated McFly bassist Dougie Poynter from 2014 to 2016 - would end up in ''crazy'' relationships to help her feel secure despite being secretly miserable inside.

She added: ''If you enter into a relationship as that person, then you will attract the same person that isn't right for you. Then for whatever reason, you keep going with this relationship because you feel safe in it and you feel like I'd rather be in this crazy relationship than be single.

''I think because of my childhood and not really being that close to either of my parents gave me that extra urge for comfort and security.''

Ellie is now in a happy and ''mature'' relationship with her husband Caspar Jopling - who she wed in August 2019 - and the pair discuss their issues and come up with solutions together.

She explained: ''When I think about my marriage, it's a perfect example of it because it's so mature, we talk things through, and we never argue. If we have differences, we talk them out, we don't just say, 'Well, I'm right and you're wrong and we'll just agree to differ.' We talk about why we might disagree on something.''

Read the full feature in the May Digital issue of GLAMOUR UK: Glamourmagazine.co.uk/article/ellie-goulding-glamour-cover-interview-2020