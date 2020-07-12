Ellie Goulding has confessed she is incredibly shy and it is a ''common misconception'' that she is full of confidence because she puts that persona on stage.
Ellie Goulding is incredibly shy.
The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker admits her on-stage persona is a completely different person, as she says it is a ''common misconception'' that she is full of confidence.
She said: ''I think a common misconception with me, and maybe with other performers, too, is that we're confident and that we're super 'out there'.
''But it is terrifying for me to go into a group of people and I think that's always been the case. When I look back at even being at school and college I am just a shy person. I don't have a huge amount of confidence. It is funny seeing myself on stage - when I have to watch myself back - you know, how I sort of take on this confident role as a performer. But as soon as I'm off stage, that's gone again. I didn't attend a single afterparty on my tour. And they were every night. I didn't go to a single one. Too shy.''
And Ellie - who is married to Caspar Jopling - opened up about her exercising regime, confessing it is about having some ''control'' in her life.
She added to the Mail on Sunday's You magazine: ''I have to have such a huge amount of control in my normal life because my songwriting and my performances are so the opposite ... When I'm in the studio I have to let myself go and completely lose control to get to a place where I can write honestly and truthfully and access something that I don't when I'm just in the zone of training or ... I don't know, making some kind of mad smoothie or something ... I have to constantly go from 'crazy person writing songs and performing on stage' to having to keep this control. I find training to be such a core, integral part of my life - keeping fit and healthy and strong, both mentally and physically.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.