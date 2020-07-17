Ellie Goulding became a ''robot'' during her toughest weeks and months in the music industry.
The 'Burn' hitmaker - who is married to art dealer Caspar Jopling - struggled with her fame in 2016 and 2017 and she doesn't even ''remember'' those years.
She said: ''I'd just become a robot that was able to walk on stage and perform energetically and wildly. But actually I was just exhausted, and I don't remember any of it. I wasn't really able to enjoy anything properly ... I needed to at least have a trigger to remember all the places I've been to. There was a real temporary-ness to my life. It was all about survival. I didn't really get to understand who I was at the time.''
And the 33-year-old singer admits there was a time where she enjoyed being a ''ginormous pop star'' but ultimately she knew it wasn't who she was.
She added to BBC Music: ''It was like, 'Okay, so maybe I'm meant to suddenly become this ginormous pop star that has dancers and glitter and God knows what else on tour,' and I really enjoyed playing that role for a bit, but I didn't like wearing those outfits every night and I knew, deep down, it wasn't me.''
Meanwhile, Ellie previously admitted she is incredibly shy and says it is a ''common misconception'' that she is full of confidence all of the time.
She said: ''I think a common misconception with me, and maybe with other performers, too, is that we're confident and that we're super 'out there'. But it is terrifying for me to go into a group of people and I think that's always been the case. When I look back at even being at school and college I am just a shy person. I don't have a huge amount of confidence. It is funny seeing myself on stage - when I have to watch myself back - you know, how I sort of take on this confident role as a performer. But as soon as I'm off stage, that's gone again. I didn't attend a single afterparty on my tour. And they were every night. I didn't go to a single one. Too shy.''
