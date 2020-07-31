Ellie Goulding has ''burnt [her] boobs'' whilst on vacation.

The 33-year-old singer - who is ironically known for her smash hit 'Burn' - is currently enjoying a tropical getaway in the sun, but has admitted she failed to take proper sun safety precautions, and now her chest is paying the price.

Posting a video to Instagram of her riding a bike with a fresh red sunburn, she wrote: ''Yes burnt my boobs and yes it's absolutely my own fault if I fall off this thing but otherwise having A GR8 TIME (sic)''

Ellie's vacation comes as she no doubt has been looking to get away from the world for a while after speaking cryptically about her strained relationship with her mother, Tracey Goulding.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker said she hadn't seen her mum since she wed Caspar Jopling a year ago, and said that whilst she'd like to be open about their problems, she claimed she's too worried about the repercussions.

She said: ''It's frustrating because I really want to talk to you about it. But she became quite threatening when I did talk about her in the press. Discussing her was a disaster.

''I haven't seen my mother since my wedding last year ...

''I've done a lot of therapy about it because what I thought was fixable isn't fixable ...

''I hope one day I'll be able to get this off my chest. But for now I know it comes bubbling through my subconscious, through my music.''

However, Tracey has since denied Ellie's claims, insisting she is ''very, very upset''.

She explained: ''It's very, very upsetting. I don't know what to say. I am not that type of person.

''I really, really don't know what she is referring to and where the word threatening has come from.

''I don't know what she is talking about. I don't think Ellie has ever spoken about me in the press so I don't know what I could become threatening about.

''I think it must have been twisted or taken out of context because I have not got a threatening bone in my body.''