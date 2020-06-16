Ellie Goulding hinted her new album will ''give stuff away'' about her personal life.

The 33-year-old singer is set to release 'Brightest Blue' - the follow-up to 2015's 'Delirium' - on July 17, and she admitted while she keeps her cards close to her chest in interviews, she is more willing to open up through her lyrics.

She's quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: ''I feel like this is the album that does give stuff away about things that have happened.

''In interviews I don't talk explicitly about my personal life but I save that for my songs. I've had people go, 'Wow, you talked about that.' ''

The double album will also feature five male collaborations, and Ellie - who married art dealer Caspar Jopling last year - revealed she is often too ''nervous'' to work with other female stars.

She explained ''I realised I haven't really collaborated with females that much.

''It's not because I haven't wanted to, it's because I'm nervous.

''I get really scared around these really cool female artists that I'm like, 'You're way too cool for me'. It's a complex I need to get rid of.''

The 'On My Mind' singer previously opened up on why she has taken five years to put out another record and explained that she ''went through a few things''.

She said: ''When I released my last album in 2015, I would have laughed if someone had said that I was going to be releasing my next one in 2020.

''That was not the plan, but I went through a few things.''

And the 'Lights' singer ended up writing about ''becoming a woman'' and owning her independence.

She added: ''The album became very centred around having this newfound independence without needing someone else, and becoming a woman - as corny as it sounds.

''I want my music to be hopeful. I like to provide people with some kind of remedy, but also just show that everyone goes through the same thing.''