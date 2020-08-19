Ellie Goulding has displayed her muscular physique in a new selfie from her home gym.
Ellie Goulding has displayed her muscular physique in a new selfie.
The 33-year-old singer/songwriter shared a home gym picture on Instagram, in which she proudly showed off her muscular arms and washboard abs as she revealed how exercise has helped her mental health.
Ellie wrote: ''There aren't many muscular women in popular culture*
''Nothing I do in the gym is for vanity. To me it isn't intimidating or scary to be strong (in fact anyone who has met me knows I am the most pathetically shy and self deprecating person) When posting gym photos, I only ever wanted to show that with all the things I've overcome, keeping fit and strong has been my ultimate escape. I have no extraordinary athletic ability and I was crap at sports as a kid (I was so severely asthmatic I could barely even laugh without a coughing fit) but I've pushed myself and used all the willpower I can muster to keep at it.
''As hard as it is to stay motivated, especially right now, I still recommend it passionately for any mental health issues you are facing... even a small walk or jog. Ps - I didn't do any exercise today because I didn't want to! Might not tomorrow either. Love to all the strong women out there and to those just getting started- I am with you (sic).''
Meanwhile, Ellie previously revealed she relies on regular exercise and literature to help fight her mental health issues.
The pop star - who has frequently spoken about her experience with mental health conditions - uses exercise and her love of books as a means of dealing with panic attacks and anxiety.
Ellie said: ''Whenever I'm feeling a bit low and I think, 'Oh, I'll just go on Twitter and see what people are saying about me,' I sometimes watch a documentary or a silly film, but mainly I read books. When I get lost in fiction, it helps.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.