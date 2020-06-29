Ellie Goulding thinks her environmental campaigning has hurt her career.

The 33-year-old pop star is a UN environment ambassador and is often outspoken on so-called green issues, but Ellie believes her campaigning has lost her fans over the years.

She said: ''I genuinely thought that the activism would jeopardise my job, and I believe it has.

''Every time I post anything about climate change, I lose at least a thousand followers. People are following me for a very specific reason and it's not the environment.

''People say, 'f*** you posting this. We don't want to hear this. This is not what we're interested in. Stop preaching. Climate change isn't real.'

''I've had to be very careful and it is really difficult at times. And I think that's why there is a lack of artists speaking out about it, because they're just terrified for their job.''

However, Ellie has developed a thick skin over the years, and she's learned to keep criticism in context.

Speaking on the 'So Hot Right Now' podcast, Ellie explained: ''I've had trolls for as long as I can remember, people saying not very nice things about me.

''But it genuinely doesn't bother me. And I don't know whether that's because I'm very comfortable in myself.''

Meanwhile, Ellie recently revealed her new album will ''give stuff away'' about her personal life.

The singer is set to release 'Brightest Blue' - the follow-up to 2015's 'Delirium' - in July.

She said: ''I feel like this is the album that does give stuff away about things that have happened.

''In interviews I don't talk explicitly about my personal life but I save that for my songs. I've had people go, 'Wow, you talked about that.'''