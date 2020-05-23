Ellie Goulding was ''really cynical'' about marriage ''for a long time''.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker - who tied the knot with art dealer Caspar Jopling last year - admitted while she always wondered what her wedding day would be like, she had also become disillusioned with the idea because of her own parents' breakup.

Speaking to Jessie Ware on on the 'Table Manners' podcast, she said: ''I had quite a few outfits because I was really shameless for my wedding.

''Since I was a girl, I would draw pictures of girls in wedding dresses, in ball gowns. I always said to myself, if I ever get married - which I was really cynical about for a long time because my parents divorced.

''A lot of my childhood friends' parents divorced also - so I was never really a big fan of it.''

The 33-year-old star - who has dated the likes of Niall Horan, Radio 1 DJ Greg James and McFly bassist Dougie Poynter in the past - admitted she had to kiss ''a few frogs'' before finding the right man.

She added: ''I kissed quite a few frogs [before I met Caspar].

''That sounds harsh but that's the best way to say it because I did have a few relationships before Caspar that I thought at the time were amazing.''

Now, the loved up couple are staying together in Oxford during lockdown while Caspar, 28, is studying and Ellie revealed they are coping better than some of her friends.

She said: ''It's basically me up here pottering around, picking up the guitar every now and then, tinkering on the piano and then he's just downstairs working solidly.

''It's not like we're doing couples activities. It's very much me doing my own thing and his doing his own thing.

''I know a few of my friends are driving each other mad - husbands and wives, and girlfriends and boyfriends and whoever else - because it's just a whole new thing.''