Three producers have ''parted ways'' with 'The Ellen Degeneres Show'.

Executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman, have left the series, which has recently been hit with claims of a ''toxic'' work environment.

A Warner Bros. spokeswoman confirmed to Variety that the trio have ''parted ways'' with the programme.

News of their exit is said to have been delivered to the show's staff during a video conference call meeting on Monday (17.08.20), during which TV presenter Ellen was reportedly emotional and apologetic.

Multiple sources told the publication that Ellen addressed more than 200 members of staff on the call and told them she was ''not perfect'', had noted that in an effort to run the series as a ''well-oiled machine'' leaders were not always as sensitive to ''human beings'' as they should have been, and admitted it was ''heart-breaking'' reading allegations about the show.

But the 62-year-old TV presenter is said to have told staff she is ''proud'' of the programme and insisted the series would ''come back strong'' next month.

She is quoted as saying: ''This will be the best season we've ever had.''

Ellen and other producers are not said to have taken questions from staff members, who are still working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several former employees have accused the show of a ''toxic'' environment, and sexual misconduct claims have been placed against two of the show's top executives.

Ellen has not been accused of any wrongdoing in the allegations, but she recently sent a letter of apology to her staff, which caused backlash after Brad Garrett - who appeared on the chat show six times between 2004 and 2007 - accused her of treating some people on the programme ''horribly''.

A number of celebrities - including the likes of Katy Perry and Kevin Hart - have spoken out to defend her after 'Everybody Loves Raymond' star Brad took aim at her.

The 60-year-old actor wrote: ''Sorry but it comes from the top @TheEllenShow. Know more than one who were treated horribly by her. Common knowledge.''

In her letter to staff, Ellen wrote: ''On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' would be a place of happiness - no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.

''For that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.''