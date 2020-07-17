A number of employees of 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' have blasted it as a ''toxic work environment'' and accused the three executive producers, Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner, of ''bullying''.
A number of employees of 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' have blasted it as a ''toxic work environment''.
One current and 10 former employees of the daytime chat show, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, have accused the three executive producers, Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner, of ''bullying''.
A source told Buzzfeed: ''The issue is these three executive producers running the show who are in charge of all these people [and] who make the culture and are putting out this feeling of bullying and being mean. They feel that everybody who works at 'The Ellen Show' is lucky to work there: 'So if you have a problem, you should leave because we'll hire someone else because everybody wants to work here.'''
Although Ellen, 62, has not been accused of any wrongdoing, employees have claimed they were instructed not to talk to her if they saw her in the building.
One former employee said: ''If she wants to have her own show and have her name on the show title, she needs to be more involved to see what's going on. I think the executive producers surround her and tell her, 'Things are going great, everybody's happy,' and she just believes that, but it's her responsibility to go beyond that.''
A Black woman claims she suffered a number of ''microaggressions'', her request for a raise was ignored and she was accused of ''walking around looking resentful and angry'' after asking for staff members to undergo diversity and inclusion training.
Another former employee alleges they were fired after taking medical leave for one month following a suicide attempt.
They said: ''You'd think that if someone just tried to kill themselves, you don't want to add any more stress to their lives.''
Executive producers Glavin, Connelly and Lassner said: ''Over the course of nearly two decades, 3,000 episodes, and employing over 1000 staff members, we have strived to create an open, safe, and inclusive work environment. We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It's not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us.
''For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us. We take all of this very seriously and we realise, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Since Nemo and his father were reunited, the residents living in the coral off the...
Dory, everyones favourite forgetful fish from Finding Nemo is back and it looks like she...
Marlin is a clown fish with deep anxiety issues who lives alone with his sheltered...