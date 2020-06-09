Daytime talk show host Ellen Degeneres wants to focus on being ''an ally fighting for change'' and use her platform in a more constructive way.
Ellen Degeneres wants to stop dancing and be ''an ally fighting for change''.
The 62-year-old star wants to use her platform more constructively amid the Black Lives Matter movement, and she called on other white people to do better when it comes to equality.
In a video posted to Instagram, she said: ''I've tried to use my platform to raise awareness on different issues over the years.
''I like to think I'm doing my best, but I think it's time that we have to look out ourselves and we have to say we have not done enough.
''I want to learn how to be a better person, how to do better. I was the dancing lady for a little while and now I want to help educate my audience. I want to educate myself.''
The daytime talk show host also again voiced her support for protesters ''exercising their rights'', and insisted such important issues have ''been ignored for far too long''.
She added: ''I stand with the protesters who are exercising their rights and I want to be an ally fighting for change. As a white person I don't always know what to say.
''I think right now, white people have to just sit in our discomfort We have to admit that there's a lot we don't know about black people's lives and a black person's experience.
''And there is horrible injustice towards black people that has been ignored for far too long.''
Ellen recently spoke out after Minneapolis native George Floyd died after a police officer - who has since been sacked from the force, and has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter - knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.
She said: ''People have gotten away with murder and that's what is happening. So, we've gotta see fairness and we've gotta see justice for all, because right now, this is not a fair world.
''Not at all... Sign a petition. Make a donation. Get informed. Make a phone call. Do it all from the link in my bio.''
