Producers of 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' have been accused of sexual misconduct, following recent allegations of a ''toxic work environment''.

Earlier this month, one current and 10 former employees of the Ellen Degeneres-fronted talk show came forward to accuse the show's three executive producers - Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner - of ''bullying''.

And now, a second report has seen several members of the executive staff accused of sexual misconduct.

In a BuzzFeed News story published on Thursday (30.07.20), head writer and executive producer Kevin Leman was accused of making sexual advances on an ex-staffer at a company party, as well as facing allegations that he grabbed a production assistant's penis and groped another PA in a car in addition to making inappropriate comments at the office.

Leman - who was not mentioned in the initial report this month, which was also posted by BuzzFeed - has since denied ''any kind of sexual impropriety'' and said he does not believe he has ever had ''a single HR or inter-personal complaint made'' about him in his 17 years working on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

The report also alleged that executive producer Ed Glavin ''had a reputation for being handsy with women'', and reported that 47 former employees had come forward to claim he managed the team through fear and intimidation on a daily basis.

BuzzFeed's latest article comes after Ellen herself - who has not been accused of any wrongdoing - issued an apology to staff who felt they were not ''treated with respect''.

The 62-year-old host wrote in a letter to her staff: ''On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' would be a place of happiness - no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.

''For that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.''

Ellen's show is currently under an internal investigation by WarnerMedia.