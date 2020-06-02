Ellen Degeneres is ''so sad'' and ''so angry'' following the death of George Floyd.

The 62-year-old star has spoken out after the Minneapolis native died after a police officer - who has since been sacked from the force, and has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter - knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Following his death, protests have taken place across the United States, and Ellen delivered an emotional social media message calling for ''equality'' and ''justice''.

Speaking on Instagram, she said: ''I have been posting my thoughts and my stance on this but I haven't spoken directly because I don't know what to say.

''I am so sad and I am so angry, and I know I'm not going to say the right thing...

I know that there are going to be a lot of people who are gonna be in disagreement with what I say, but I have a platform and I have a voice and I have always stood for equality.''

The talk show host - who noted she wants to be a ''voice for people who feel like they don't have a voice'' - urged her followers to take action.

She continued: ''People have gotten away with murder and that's what is happening. So, we've gotta see fairness and we've gotta see justice for all, because right now, this is not a fair world.

''Not at all... Sign a petition. Make a donation. Get informed. Make a phone call. Do it all from the link in my bio.''

She also called on people to ''try to find some peace and some communication'' in the wake of Floyd's death.

She added: ''We have a long way to go to even get close to being fair.

''If you don't understand this then you have never felt like you weren't heard or you weren't equal.

''But if you've ever felt that, magnify it and see what's happening... Let's send a whole bunch of love out there and try to find some peace and some communication in this.''