Ellen Degeneres will be ''talking'' to her fans amid accusations that the set of her show is ''toxic''.

The 62-year-old TV star has revealed she intends to address recent developments with fans of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', after three producers ''parted ways'' with the day-time programme.

Asked how the show will look following the recent changes, Ellen told DailyMail.com: ''I will be talking to my fans.''

Executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman, recently left the long-running series, which has been hit with claims of a ''toxic'' work environment.

Ellen reportedly also addressed more than 200 members of staff on a video conference call and told them she was ''not perfect''.

The TV star is said to have conceded that in an effort to run the series as a ''well-oiled machine'', the show's bosses were not always as sensitive as they should have been.

However, Ellen reportedly told staff she is ''proud'' of the programme and insisted the series would ''come back strong''.

The comedian - who is married to actress Portia De Rossi - is quoted as saying: ''This will be the best season we've ever had.''

Ellen also sent a letter of apology to staff after the allegations emerged.

She wrote: ''On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' would be a place of happiness - no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.

''For that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.''