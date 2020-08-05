Ellen Degeneres' brother Vance claims she is ''being viciously attacked''.

The 62-year-old television star's older sibling has described his sister as a ''bright light in a dark world'' and hit back against allegations that staff were subjected to a ''toxic work environment''.

Producers on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' have been accused of bullying by several former employees, as well as sexual misconduct claims being placed against two of the show's top executives

Whilst Ellen was not accused of any wrongdoing in the allegations, she sent a letter of apology to her staff last week over their experiences.

Now, her 65-year-old brother has tweeted: ''If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don't know my sister.

''She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world. She's one of the kindest, most generous people you'll ever meet. And one of the funniest.''

Vance also took to Facebook to address the recent events as he described it as ''bulls***''.

He wrote: ''Ok, I need to say something. My sister is being viciously attacked. And let me assure you - it is all bulls***.

''I put up a simple statement yesterday that said 'I stand by Ellen.' Only a handful of my Facebook 'friends' responded to it.

''If you don't support Ellen, then you don't support me, so please unfriend. I'm suck and tired of my sister being attacked. She always has - and always will - stand against bullying of any kind.

''She's a smart, strong woman who has made a positive difference in the world. And to my friends who did respond with support for Ellen and my family, thank you so much. It means a lot.''

letter of apology to her staff last week over their experiences.

Speculation had been rife that the 62-year-old host could be replaced on the programme due to the scandal but now a production source has told TODAY that ''no one is stepping in or taking over''.

It has also been confirmed that an internal probe by Warner Media is currently taking place and involves a third-party firm.

Series staff - comprised of 150 people - returned remotely to work after the summer hiatus on Monday (03.08.20) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, show spokesperson Melissa Little Padgitt confirmed.

A spokesperson for Ellen insists 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' - which is produced by Telepictures - is scheduled to return on September 9 and spin-off programme 'Ellen's Game of Games' will begin shooting in the studio on August 24.