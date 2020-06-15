Elle Macpherson quit drinking in her 40s.

The 56-year-old model and actress has revealed she ''got sober'' 16 years ago when she reached the milestone age of 40, as she said she spent time ''in introspection'' discovering how to better herself.

Speaking as she interviewed fashion designer Pip Edwards - who recently celebrated her 40th birthday - for Gritty Pretty magazine, Elle said: ''It's funny, 40 is such an introspective year. I actually got sober when I was 40, I felt like I wanted to spend time in introspection.''

The 'Sirens' star also revealed that whilst many people choose to mark their milestone birthdays with lavish parties, she instead chose to head out on a safari, where she wanted to have an ''experience''.

Meanwhile, Elle explained earlier this year she ''didn't recognise'' her own body when she turned 50, and that despite ''always'' being ''interested in wellness'', she decided to change her habits in order to ''understand'' her body.

She said: ''I've always been interested in wellness and trying to better understand my body through different phases of my life. I wasn't feeling like myself and I didn't recognise my body, which led me to [nutritionist] Dr Simone Laubscher.''

Elle has always been ''willing to evolve and grow'' as a person.

She added: ''I am where I am today because I was willing to evolve and grow. I knew that I couldn't model forever and, as they say, necessity is the mother of invention.

''So, I started thinking about how I could evolve out of being in front of the camera every day and still capitalise on the image I had been growing for years. The intelligent way to live life and to do business is to be able to adapt to change and I think that's what I've done throughout my career. Maybe not consciously, but I've been open-hearted and embraced the changes as I saw them coming and went with them rather than planning against them.''