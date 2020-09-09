Elle Macpherson felt like a ''completely different woman'' after changing her diet.

The 56-year-old model consulted Dr Simone Laubscher in 2008 in a bid to change her wellness regime, after admitting her previous approach was no longer working for her.

She shared: ''It gets to a point where what you've done your whole life doesn't work anymore.

''I'd always been interested in wellness ... And when I had children, I was watching my body evolve and I wanted to learn more about how to support it through all the different phases of my life.''

Elle approached Dr Laubscher more than a decade ago, and the changes she's subsequently implemented made a huge difference.

She explained: ''The incredible Dr Lauscher introduced me to a plant-based diet and explained the importance of having an alkaline body and dietary approach.

''In the beginning, Dr Laubscher put me on this super greens powder which has about 50 ingredients that amplify and boost each other as a sort of multi-vitamin and mineral.''

Elle admits to being astonished by the difference the changes made to her body.

The model told Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on a podcast: ''I was a completely different woman.

''I had lost weight, I was vibrant, my hair, skin and nails were glowing, and I said I couldn't believe the changes.''

Earlier this year, Elle admitted to feeling happier and healthier than ever before.

The model also claimed that ''real beauty is soul deep, not skin deep''.

She shared: ''I don't feel the pressure to look a certain way any more - I'm much more interested in my wellbeing. I believe real beauty is soul deep, not skin deep. It's a way of being, a way of living.''