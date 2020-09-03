Elle Fanning says working on a movie set is ''such an intimate experience''.
The 'Maleficent' star enjoys ''sharing emotions'' with her co-stars and the crew and she feels very lucky to have worked with many amazing filmmakers who have always ''treated her like she mattered''.
She said: ''A movie set is such an intimate experience. You're sharing emotions you might not share with the closest family members. I've learned a lot from them. You feel that energy. That's why they are who they are, and make the movies they do ... [Filmmakers] treat me like I mattered, or they cared about my opinion. The person I am today is because of those people. They really kept my imagination alive and cared about my weird ideas. These people don't have to care, but it means a lot.''
And the 22-year-old actress - whose older sister is actress Dakota Fanning - also opened up about her approach to fashion when she was younger.
Speaking to C magazine, she added: ''When I was young, I was allowed to be eccentric. My mom would let me put on crazy outfits and go to school. I think I had an appetite for it more than Dakota did. There are things that I would wear, and she would say, 'That looks insane.' Kids definitely made fun of me, but I didn't care ... The fashion community really accepted me, whereas the kids in school didn't always accept me. But I knew these top designers liked what I wore, so I continued to do that. I knew all the references, and I knew all the models, and I would look on Vogue Runway. When I get obsessed with something, I get obsessed.''
