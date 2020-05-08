Elle Fanning would love to direct and step behind the camera one day.
Elle Fanning would love to direct.
The 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' star would love to step behind the camera one day and take the helm of a movie.
Speaking to Variety, she said: ''It's something that I do want to do badly. You've just got to find the right story. What is it that you want to tell? Is it going to be personal? Is it not? Are you going to write it? Are you not? A lot of big questions. I will for sure one day.''
Meanwhile, Elle has a ''digital detox'' when she's shooting a movie.
She shared: ''I'm one of those people who looks at their phone first thing when they wake up. But when I'm at work, I use the time as a digital detox. I don't bring my phone anywhere near the set so if it's a long day of filming, I won't have had any screen time for hours.
Being on set with the crew and my co-stars is something I want to remember every detail of. The last thing I want is to look back and think I was on my phone the whole time. It's too much of a distraction that detracts from living in the present.''
Elle previously admitted she would like to turn her hand to singing.
She said: ''I always loved singing growing up. It was either, be a popstar or an actress. When I was a little kid, I would put on these shows and dance to The Pussycat Dolls, Gwen Stefani, Fergie. I would dance and sing constantly. My sister would yell at me to shut up 'cause I was singing all the time, too loud ... I had this hyper, like, 'Whoo, I gotta go-go-go' personality, you know? I still do. The fourth album might buy the house in London.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
Félicie and Victor live in an orphanage, they're best friends and rely on one another...
Jamie doesn't live a normal life, he's raised by his single mom and lives in...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
The Neon Demon follows the journey of its protagonist Jesse (Elle Fanning) when she makes...
An entertaining film about sobering true events, this is the story of notorious screenwriter Dalton...
'Dalton Trumbo had gone from novelist to a successful career as a Hollywood screenwriter which...
A triumph on a variety of levels, this staggeringly detailed stop-motion animation has a wonderfully...
Eggs is a young boy living in the dairy loving, wealthy town of Cheesbridge. He...