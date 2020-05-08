Elle Fanning would love to direct.

The 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' star would love to step behind the camera one day and take the helm of a movie.

Speaking to Variety, she said: ''It's something that I do want to do badly. You've just got to find the right story. What is it that you want to tell? Is it going to be personal? Is it not? Are you going to write it? Are you not? A lot of big questions. I will for sure one day.''

Meanwhile, Elle has a ''digital detox'' when she's shooting a movie.

She shared: ''I'm one of those people who looks at their phone first thing when they wake up. But when I'm at work, I use the time as a digital detox. I don't bring my phone anywhere near the set so if it's a long day of filming, I won't have had any screen time for hours.

Being on set with the crew and my co-stars is something I want to remember every detail of. The last thing I want is to look back and think I was on my phone the whole time. It's too much of a distraction that detracts from living in the present.''

Elle previously admitted she would like to turn her hand to singing.

She said: ''I always loved singing growing up. It was either, be a popstar or an actress. When I was a little kid, I would put on these shows and dance to The Pussycat Dolls, Gwen Stefani, Fergie. I would dance and sing constantly. My sister would yell at me to shut up 'cause I was singing all the time, too loud ... I had this hyper, like, 'Whoo, I gotta go-go-go' personality, you know? I still do. The fourth album might buy the house in London.''