Elle Fanning has been cast as actress Ali MacGraw in 'Francis and The Godfather', which tells the story of the making of the iconic film.
Elle Fanning is to star in 'Francis and The Godfather'.
The 22-year-old actress has joined the cast of Barry Levinson's movie which tells the story of the making of the iconic mafia movie. She will portray actress Ali MacGraw – who was married to Paramount's head of production Robert Evans.
She would later meet Steve McQueen on the set of 'The Getaway' and the two fell in love and eventually married.
Elle joins Oscar Isaac, Elisabeth Moss and Jake Gyllenhaal in the movie – with the trio having been cast as Francis Ford Coppola, his wife Eleanor Coppola and Evans respectively.
The flick will explore the making of the iconic 1972 crime drama and how Coppola, who was aged just 31 at the time, persuaded Evans and Paramount Pictures to allow him to shoot in New York, even though Mario Puzo's original book was based in Kansas City.
The film will also show the decisions to cast Marlon Brando and Al Pacino as mob boss Don Corleone and his son Michael Corleone respectively and the pressure Evans was under to make the film a success.
In a statement, Barry said: "Elle is one of the most exciting and versatile actresses out there.
"I am beyond thrilled that she has joined the terrific cast of 'Francis and The Godfather' and will bring her unique talent to the film."
Levinson - whose previous credits include 'Rain Man' and 'Good Morning, Vietnam' - has redeveloped a script by Andrew Farotte for the movie.
Coppola has thrown his support behind the project and suggests that any movie involving Barry is "interesting and worthwhile".
He said: "Any movie that Barry Levinson makes about anything, will be interesting and worthwhile."
