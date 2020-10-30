Elle Fanning has partnered up with Gucci’s ‘Absolute Beginners’ film series.

The 22-year-old actress has joined the luxury fashion label alongside Jodie Turner-Smith and Kelvin Harrison Jr. to release a series of short films with nine first-time directors to celebrate "the potency of the pop culture and naïveté, the beauty in amateurism, and expose the power and vulnerability of the creative impulse while centering the Gucci Jackie 1961 bag".

The nine films will be released in two drops on TikTok with the first one - which features Elle, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jodie Turner-Smith, Benedetta Porcaroli and Emma Corrin - being released on October 28 and the second on November 6.

The second drop will feature films by Lily Gavin, Barry Keoghan, Yoshi, and Arlo Parks.

Speaking about the project, Elle said: "My film is about captivating the nature of Gucci. Even a dog can be hypnotised by its beauty. One night while drifting off to sleep, I thought of this western showdown between a dog and dog owner with a scoreboard keeping tallies of how Gucci always wins.

"Since I am an absolute beginner to directing, I wanted to make a statement with the tone. Yes, this is a fashion film, but why not tell a funny story while looking at sparkling garments?”

Kelvin added: "[My] film is essentially a story about the seemingly ever-present fear of love. The concept initially came from someone I was seeing who told me that the risk of falling in love was greater than the reward. They had come to believe that after so many unsuccessful attempts at sustaining a long-lasting relationship it was unfair to expect anyone to take on their accompanying baggage. It was suggested I may be naive to believe that someone could not only handle the baggage of another, but embrace it with an authorship as if it were their own”.

What’s more, the creator behind the original viral Gucci Model Challenge, Morgan Presley will release a "#GucciAbsoluteBeginners guide to living a Gucci life" video with audio for other creators on TikTok can use to re-create their own Gucci videos.