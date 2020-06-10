Elle Fanning is ''enjoying'' spending more time with her sister Dakota in lockdown.

The 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' actress usually lives with her mother and grandmother in California when she isn't filming, and they have been joined by her older sister - who normally resides in New York - while quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic, so are relishing getting to hang out more than usual.

She said: ''It's a rare occasion that we get to be together. So we're enjoying each other's company.''

Elle turned 22 in April and celebrated by listening to Taylor Swift's song '22', ordering Chinese food from Chin Chin and tucking into a strawberry shortcake from Big Sugar Bakeshop, which was topped with cartoon character Strawberry Shortcake, wearing a topical facemask.

Elle told DuJour magazine: ''I do sort of have a strawberry obsession. I've been doing Strawberry Shortcake colouring books while in quarantine.''

Some friends also sent Elle a recorded birthday message from her favourite 'Love Island' cast members, while Sofia Coppola sent her a video via text.

The actress laughed: ''She's way too chic for Zoom.''

The 'Great' star has been enjoying a lot of interaction via social media and zoom with her friends.

She said: ''It's a nice place where we're all together.''

Elle has also been learning TikTok dances but ''won't post them'' and has been experimenting with her hair to pass the time.

She said: ''I also dyed it pink myself.''

When it comes to fashion, the 'Neon Demon' actress has been keeping things very casual.

She said: ''It's mostly sweatpants and T-shirts, like everyone else.''

And Elle has also been improving her cooking skills.

She said: ''My grandmother loves hearty Southern food. I've always loved cooking and helping her in the kitchen.''

Her new specialty is finding inventive ways to use leftovers in quesadillas.

She explained: ''Just add whatever you have in the fridge and fry it up.''