Ella Henderson has started 2022 by dedicating her new track - 'Brave', to "one of the bravest human beings I have EVER come across"; Paige Dougall. Paige, a friend of Ella's, sadly lost her two year battle with bone cancer the day before Henderson released her first single of the year.
In an Instagram post Ella said, "To all my fans and anyone reading… I know my feed is about to become promo heavy & be all about my new single ‘Brave’ as it comes out at midnight tonight. However, today has been a strange day for me. Today I received the news that we lost one of the bravest human beings I have EVER come across in my entire 25yrs. Her name was Paige & she was an absolute angel who did not deserve to be taken away this soon. You were so full of soul, life & had an energy that could consume a whole room! I know your mummy & my mummy are both called Michelle & I just wanna say from a daughter to a mother that you are one incredible, strong woman & I am here to be yours & your family’s friend for life - just like I was Paige’s".
She went on to say, "This post isn’t for any other reason than me wanting to tell everyone how life can be so beautiful one minute but then so f**king hard to swallow the next… which is exactly why I wrote this song that I am about to release. This one is for you Paige. My brave little star...I will forever think of you when I sing this song from this day on. Sending all my love to Michelle & all of the Dougall family! I love you all very much! Xxx...& to anyone struggling right now… YOU ARE NOT ALONE".
'Brave' follows Henderson's 2021 singles, 'Let's Go Home Together', featuring Tom Grennan, 'Risk It All', featuring The House Gospel Choir and Just Kiddin and finally - 'Hurricane'. The former X-Factor contestant is due to release only her second album later this year but no firm date, or title have been confirmed as yet.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.