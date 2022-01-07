Ella Henderson has announced her second album, 'Everything I Didn't Say'.

The 25-year-old pop star is back with the new single, 'Brave', taken from her long-awaited follow-up to 2014's chart-topping 'Chapter One' LP, which will follow on March 11.

The 'Let's Go Home Together' hitmaker explained that the seven-year gap between albums is due to wanting to take her time to "follow my heart and vision".

Ella said in a statement: “I’m so excited to finally share the news that my second album ‘Everything I Didn’t Say’ is coming in March!

"I know it’s been a long time coming but I wanted to take the time to really follow my heart and vision, to create something that fully represented me, who I am today and what I stand for.

"I am so ready to finally share this body of work! It’s all here… the good, the bad, the ugly! This record means absolutely everything to me.”

The album includes ‘Let’s Go Home Together’ with Tom Grennan and the new single, 'Brave', about "shaking the stigma of needing help and embracing someone’s support for you when you need them most."

A press release adds that the vulnerable collection "traces feelings of heartbreak, love and self-worth."

Ella was signed to Simon Cowell's Syco after finishing as a runner-up on 'The X Factor' in 2012, but despite seeing her debut album, 'Chapter One', go platinum she was let go from her recording contract in February 2018.

The 'Ghost' hitmaker has since re-signed with Atlantic and Rudimental's subsidiary Major Toms.