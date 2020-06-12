Ella Henderson's new song 'Take Care of You' poured out of her when she opened up to co-writer Julia Michaels about her battle with anxiety.

The 'Ghost' singer has released the euphoric single, which the pair penned with the help of songwriter to the stars Justin Tranter - who has written hits for the likes of Britney Spears, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez - and she has revealed how her ''dark spells of mental health'' inspired the lyrics.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column, Ella spilled: ''I had a few dark spells of mental health ... anxiety and insecurities creeping up on me.

''I opened up to Julia and everything I said that day she kind of typed it out and said, 'Well, there's your song.'''

In a press release, the 2012 'X Factor' runner-up explained: ''When I wrote 'Take Care of You' I couldn't put into words how I was feeling, but alongside two of my favourite writers in the world, Julia and Justin, they helped me turn my thoughts into song.

''This song is for everyone I love, as well as a message of self-care - a personal reminder to look after myself, both mentally and physically.''

'Take Care of You' features on Ella's upcoming EP, and she has teased another track called 'Bones', which she penned after drinking a bottle of wine and turned out to be ''the best song'' she's ever written.

She said: ''There is a very personal song that I wrote on my piano after a bottle of wine.

''It was a time when I was quite down, but a great song came out of it.

''I sent it to my manager and he was like, 'This is the best song you've written!'

''I thought, yeah, yeah. But the next day I listened back to it and I was crying and I was like, 'Actually this IS one of the best songs I've written.'''

The new EP follows 2019's 'Glorious', her first on Rudimental's Major Toms label.