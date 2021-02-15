Elizabeth Hurley has shared the products she uses for her five-minute skincare routine.
Elizabeth Hurley has a "speedy" skincare routine.The 55-year-old actress has spilled the details of her current morning and nighttime beauty routine and insisted she only spends "five minutes tops" applying lotions to her face.Speaking to The Sunday Times newspaper, she said: "I’m pretty speedy when it comes to skincare and spend five minutes tops. I have an arsenal of different products that I flit between. In the morning I don’t cleanse, but I whip a cotton pad over my face with toner — my current favourites are La Mer The Tonic or Estée Lauder Micro Essence. I love serums and feel them doing some good. Today I used Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair, but I could have been tempted by La Mer The Concentrate or Darphin Hydraskin Intensive Skin-Hydrating Serum. I pat on Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Ultimate Lift Regenerating Youth Eye Cream followed by a delectable moisturiser such as Tom Ford Intensive Infusion Ultra Rich Moisturizer, I do the same at night, but I cleanse first with Clinique Extra Gentle Cleansing Foam."Meanwhile, Elizabeth recently joked that gaffer tape is her "beauty secret".The 'Bedazzled' star made the comment as she appeared as a guest judge on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' alongside Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and RuPaul. When RuPaul asked: "You look gorgeous, what's your beauty secret?", Elizabeth replied: "Gaffer tape!"Elizabeth also revealed she found one of the contestants, Bimini Bon Boulash, "sexy". She said: "Unbelievable body and great bum. I said to Ru: 'I find him quite sexy!'"
