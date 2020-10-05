Elizabeth Hurley's first modelling job came "out of the blue".



The 55-year-old star admits she waited "years" to get her first modelling job, having been an actress for a long time before.



Speaking to PEOPLE TV about her first job as a model, she shared: "It came out of the blue. I acted for years before I got my first modelling job. I was an actress, not really a model."



Meanwhile, Elizabeth previously admitted she was never "obsessed" with hair and make-up as a teenager.



The 55-year-old actress said: "I wasn't a teenager who was obsessed at that time with hair and make-up and looking in the mirror ... When I was younger, I was much more self conscious than I am now, which doesn't make sense because, in retrospect, I had a better body 30 years ago. "



Elizabeth has admitted she had even less time to perfect her appearance when she had her son Damian in 2002.



She explained: "When it's just you, there is a lot more time to worry about yourself. Once there's something else it just dissipates. You don't really have much time to look in the mirror and 'ooh' and 'aah' and pinch bits, because you're busy."



And Elizabeth thinks youngsters nowadays don't "hog the bathroom" as much as they used to because of social media.



She said: "I think it's just a teenage thing. They don't have to look in the mirror for hours now and hog the bathroom, because they can just take selfies. It's kind of the same thing. They have a retouching app – I think they grow out of it."