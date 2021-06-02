Elizabeth Hurley has credited doing housekeeping with keeping her trim.

The 55-year-old actress has insisted she “hasn’t been to a gym in 100 years”, and keeps fit by cleaning her 13-bedroom mansion in the English countryside.

She told the 'Postcards from Midlife' podcast: “As you get older, it’s harder to keep the weight off if you’re not active. Even cleaning the skirting boards can burn a lot of calories, there’s a lot of things we can do which isn’t just yawn, yawn go to the gym.

“I’m very active outside all the time, plus I spend my life running upstairs carrying things and faffing, so I think I burn a lot of calories by being active.”

Hurley confessed that she found it “very hard during lockdown" to avoid tasty snacks, so she would reward herself with sweet treats after going on hikes.

Meanwhile, the 'Bedazzled' star recently shared her "speedy" skincare routine.

Hurley explained how she only spends "five minutes tops" applying lotions to her face.

She said: "I’m pretty speedy when it comes to skincare and spend five minutes tops. I have an arsenal of different products that I flit between. In the morning I don’t cleanse, but I whip a cotton pad over my face with toner — my current favourites are La Mer The Tonic or Estée Lauder Micro Essence. I love serums and feel them doing some good. Today I used Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair, but I could have been tempted by La Mer The Concentrate or Darphin Hydraskin Intensive Skin-Hydrating Serum. I pat on Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Ultimate Lift Regenerating Youth Eye Cream followed by a delectable moisturiser such as Tom Ford Intensive Infusion Ultra Rich Moisturizer, I do the same at night, but I cleanse first with Clinique Extra Gentle Cleansing Foam."