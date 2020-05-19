Elizabeth Hurley has been ''gardening like a fiend'' in lockdown.

The 54-year-old actress is currently quarantining with eight of her family members and friends and she has been making most of them work in her garden for three hours a day during the Covid-19 lockdown ''in return for their keep''.

Elizabeth told Harper's Bazaar US: ''I've been gardening like a fiend. I've been very bossy and made all my houseguests - apart from the elderly - do three hours of manual labour a day in return for their keep.

''There are nine of us. I have my whole family here including my elderly mother, an aunt, and a friend who has severe respiratory problems. I've been completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me for eight weeks now. I just nip out to local food stores in mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus in to my vulnerable guests.''

Although Elizabeth is happy to be spending time with her family, she admitted she is missing many of her friends.

She said: ''I'm really missing seeing my friends, but I think it will be a long time before I want to be in a crowded place. I'm hoping to be able to see people who have also been very careful and observed all the lockdown protocols.''

And the star has been donating to charitable causes during the pandemic.

She explained:'' I've been giving to our local food banks and sending food directly to people in need. Also, because I've been the global ambassador for the Estée Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign for more than 20 years, I've been working to make sure that the charity doesn't suffer during this terrible time. I'm currently working on my part to present our annual fund-raising gala in virtual form.''