Elizabeth Hurley and Lisa Bonder have vowed to work together to support their children following the death of their father Steve Bing.

The 55-year-old producer took his own life earlier this week and following the news of his passing, his former partners spoke on the phone and vowed to be ''as one'' while 'The Royals' actress helps her 18-year-old son Damian and the tennis star supports 21-year-old Kira through the tragedy.

Lisa told the Sun newspaper: ''This is a devastating time for me and Kira.

''It is never easy for a child to lose a parent in such a tragic manner.

''Kira is a student in Los Angeles, at UCLA. I broke the news to her of Steve's death on the phone.

''I spoke to Elizabeth last night and we are going to address this tragedy for Steve's two children and try to protect them in any way possible, we will do everything in our power and make sure they are supported.

''It is a tough time for them. Liz and and I are as one on that.''

Lisa and Kira had grown closer to Steve in the last two years and the retired tennis player - who praised the producer as a ''kind [and] good man'' who was ''misunderstood in many ways'' is thankful they had reconnected.

She said: ''We decided to come together for the sake of our daughter. I have gratitude for the time that we had with Steve. There were many pivotal moments for our daughter.

''I believe that is true with Elizabeth also, although I cannot really comment on her contact with Steve.

''I last spoke to Steve two months ago. I can't really comment on his mental or medical state. But we talked.

''I think we all have moments of reflection in our lives. And I am certain that he spent a lot of time coming to grips with his choices.''

Her comments were similar to a statement previously released by Elizabeth, who revealed she and Steve - who underwent a DNA test after Damian was born after disputing paternity - had got back in touch around their son's milestone birthday.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us.

''It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter.

''In the past year, we had become close again. We last spoke on our son's 18th birthday.

''This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages''.