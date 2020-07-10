Elizabeth Debicki says working with Christopher Nolan on 'Tenet' has made her ''stronger as an actor and probably as a person''.

The 29-year-old star found it ''humbling and collaborative'' teaming up with the director on the motion picture - which was recently pushed back for a second time to an August 12th release date, due to the coronavirus pandemic - and she insisted there is ''nothing superfluous'' when he is making a movie.

She said: ''Chris builds everything; he constructs all the imagery piece by piece.

''He has this ability to make a film that involves complex thinking and yet make it entertaining and accessible.

''It's almost got the feel of an indie set because of the precision - Chris works very fast; time and energy are spent on all the right things there. There is nothing superfluous.

''It was humbling and collaborative and definitely made me stronger as an actor and probably as a person.''

Nolan almost didn't cast Debicki in 'Tenet' because he thought she was American after watching her in 2018 movie 'Widows', but he has praised the star's ability to portray ''vulnerability and strength at the same time'' in her character.

Speaking to Variety in a joint interview, he added: ''It's a very difficult character because she has to be extremely vulnerable and put upon, and yet there has to be this strength, this depth, these reserves that come forward.

''I think that's very difficult for an actor to pull off without resorting to the unrealistic or resting on the simplistic version of the character arc.

''She finds a way to play vulnerability and strength at the same time, which is very human and very real.''

Plot details for the film have remained largely under wraps, but Debicki admitted she is starring as the estranged wife of Branagh's character.

The movie will drop on August 12th, after an initial July 17th release date was moved back until July 31st.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson recently said in a statement: ''Warner Bros. is committed to bringing 'Tenet' to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it's time.

''In this moment what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release.

''We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy.''

The forthcoming spy film also features the likes of Robert Pattinson, Clémence Poésy, and Sir Michael Caine.