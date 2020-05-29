Elisabeth Moss says 'The Handmaid's Tale' won't risk lives by resuming filming.

Shooting on the fourth season of the TV series was put on hold in March amid the Covid-19 pandemic and Elisabeth, who stars in and produces the series, insisted that they will not return to work until it is safe to do so.

The 37-year-old actress - who was set to make her directorial debut for the show during this series - told Extra: ''We were only two weeks in, so we actually have an entire season to shoot,

''We want to go back to work because families have people to support and rent they need to pay, but at the same time no human's life is worth a TV show. We're just trying to figure out how to do it safely for everybody.''

Meanwhile, Elisabeth recently insisted being part of darker storylines is ''way more fun'' than playing happy characters even though they do not reflect her own personality.

She said: ''I wish the narrative was that I was some dark, serious person. I wish I was more like Joaquin Phoenix or something, but I just find them really fun.

''I find them really enjoyable and challenging to me, it's more fun to run around and do crazy sh*t than to be happy on screen.''

Along with her role in the dystopian television drama 'The Handmaid's Tale', Elisabeth also starred in horror film 'The Invisible Man' earlier this year, as a woman trapped in a violent and controlling relationship with her husband.

Speaking about the movie, Elisabeth explained: ''I think the thing that makes it the most scary is that it's so grounded in reality. There's a real man, a real villain who has no superpowers, there's nothing magical that makes him scary.

''And she's a real woman and they had a real relationship and I think that's what freaks people out the most.''