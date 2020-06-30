Elisabeth Moss has revealed that she would like to star in a sequel to 'The Invisible Man' as long as audiences are interested.
Elisabeth Moss will star in an 'Invisible Man' sequel if fans want it.
The 37-year-old actress played the role of Cecilia Kass in the horror flick, a woman who believes she is being stalked by her abusive husband even though he supposedly committed suicide, and admits she wants to star in a follow-up, as long as audiences are interested.
Elisabeth told horror site Bloody Disgusting: ''Look, if people want it that's kind of a big part of what we need in order to do it. So put the word out there that you want it and then I'll help!''
The 'Top of the Lake' star also stars as horror novelist Shirley Jackson in new biopic 'Shirley' and featured in Jordan Peele's 'Us' and Elisabeth revealed that she could see connections between all three horror movies.
She recalled: ''It's funny because I was actually making 'Us' at the same time as I was making this movie ('Shirley').
''So that was kind of an interesting experience because I felt like I was going between somebody that inspired the kind of work that Stephen King and Jordan Peele and so many others have done since then.
''I see a similarity I suppose in the darkness next to it, the humour, if that makes any sense. I see a similarity in a woman who, with Shirley she's really wrapped up in her demons and her imagination, and obviously with 'The Invisible Man' she is as well, except its real!
''So you can almost see a version where I would have almost liked to have seen Shirley Jackson's version of 'The Invisible Man'. Like, you know, I think (director) Leigh (Whannell) captured it very, very well, I think there's a similarity in tone to her work and the work of 'Invisible Man' and also Jordan Peele's work.
''I don't know if that makes any sense or if I'm crazy to see that, but I do.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
After a string of award-winning arthouse hits like Kill List and A Field in England,...
'If only we had enough money to move to a bigger house', an ongoing predicament...
That generic title obscures a surprisingly complex exploration of the real-life events surrounding the fall...
Philip Lewis Friedman is a very successful writer, though not the most likeable of people....
Ethan and Sophie are going through some deep struggles in their relationship and decide that...
Despite the skill behind and in front of the camera, a badly constructed script flattens...
Sal Paradise is an ambitious young writer trying to find his place in the world....
A Buddy Story is the tale of a not very successful solo singer/songwriter's quest for...
Beth and Joseph Winter have been married for several years but lately, she feels that...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...
Watch the trailer for Did You Hear About the Morgans? Meryl and Paul Morgan are...