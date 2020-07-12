Elisabeth Moss is good at ''fighting back'' and feels she has a strong personality.

The 37-year-old actress is thankful her parents always taught her to believe in herself and that her opinion is important because it taught her to feel strong enough to speak out against things she doesn't agree with.

She said: ''I was raised to believe in myself. I was raised to believe that I should have a voice and that I have a place. I was raised to believe that my voice is as important and relevant as anyone else's.

''In a way, I suppose I'm good at fighting back if I need to. I think you always find strength physically and mentally when you need it.''

But despite her confidence, the 'Invisible Man' actress admitted public speaking in a crowded setting is one of her biggest fears, along with silence and isolation, and deep water.

Asked what she's scared of, she said: ''Speaking publicly, especially at big events.

''Silence frightens me too. I'm a city girl, so I'm not used to silence. I would be terrified if you put me in a country home by myself, surrounded by woods and silence.

''And water, I'm afraid of deep water.

''Also, something you can't see - an invisible presence or an invisible threat is terrifying because you're just powerless. I could go on and on...''

One thing that doesn't scare Elisabeth is horror films.

She added to OK! magazine: ''I have a very high tolerance for dark material and am not easily frightened. I love horror. I love scary movies. I always have, ever since I was little.

''When I was 11 or 12, me and my friends from ballet school used to have sleepovers. We would watch all the scary movies - 'It', 'Poltergeist', 'Halloween', 'Nightmare on Elm Street' and 'The Shining'.

''I guess I've never been too afraid to watch them.''