Elisabeth Moss has launched her own production company.

The 'Handmaid's Tale' actress has signed a first-look deal with Hulu and Fox for her new venture, Love & Squalor Pictures, and she's enlisted former WWE agent Lindsey McManus to serve as President of Film & TV and already has a number of projects in the works.

Elisabeth said: ''I am so excited to have formed this company and established this partnership with Lindsey to find material ourselves and have real ownership as producers.

''We want to develop strong, unique stories for the big and small screen that we feel are inclusive and represent the world that we all see around us. We are very proud of the slate that we are building, comprised of projects that run the gamut from broad, commercial fare to darker, more challenging works.

''Craig Erwich and Hulu have been amazing partners on 'The Handmaid's Tale' these past 3 seasons and I am thrilled to be starting a creative partnership with Bert Salke and everyone at Fox 21.''

The company's first project will be 'Black Match', a ''psychosexual neo-noir'' anthology thriller series set in modern-day Los Angeles with Elisabeth attached to star. The series is based on Ian McCulloch's original script and Mike Barker will direct the pilot.

Other projects Love & Squalor have in development include 'Smacked', a film based on Eilene Zimmerman's book about a journalist who pieces together the story of her ex-husband's descent into drug addiction, 'Idaho', a film based on Emily Ruskovich's debut novel about grief and loss, and a TV project called 'Imperfect Women', which is inspired by Araminta Hall's book exploring the murder of one of a group of three close friends.