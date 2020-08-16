Elisabeth Moss doesn't think she is any good at playing simple characters and would rather play complex parts.
Elisabeth Moss hates playing simple characters.
'The Invisible Man' star revealed that she doesn't consider herself to be very good at playing straightforward parts and would rather portray complex characters.
In an interview with Empire magazine, Elisabeth said: ''I don't think I've ever been very good at playing non-complicated people, at playing anything very simple.
'The Handmaid's Tale' actress feels that it is her ''job'' to explore the depth in her parts.
Elisabeth explained: ''It's my job to find multiple layers to a character and to show how complicated people can be. It's just my job.''
She recently portrayed horror novelist Shirley Jackson in drama 'Shirley' and admits that she had to change her usual approach so she could learn more about the author.
Elisabeth remarked: ''Usually I do hardly any research at all; it's not part of my process. I had a lot more information than I normally do.''
Moss feels that doing too much studying can have a negative impact on her performance.
She said: ''In the end, all of the research kind of disappears from me and I throw a lot of it away. If I get too much in my head or I make too many decisions about how a character is supposed to be, then I lose a certain amount of flexibility and the ability to be instinctive.
Elisabeth also revealed that she enjoys producing her projects, such as 'Her Smell', and suggests that being involved behind the camera helps her performance on screen.
The 38-year-old actress explained: ''Acting is my first love and I think one of the reasons I love producing is because I think it really enhances my performance.
''An actor needs to know the material backwards and forwards, and this helps so much with that. It's not for everybody, but it's something that I love.''
