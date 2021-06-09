Elijah Wood wants to reimagine 'Children of the Corn'.

The 'Lord of the Rings' has produced several horror films for his SpectreVision production company and revealed that he wants to reboot the 1984 movie based on Stephen King's short story of the name.

The plot follows a couple who end up in an abandoned Nebraska town that is inhabited by a cult of murderous children who worship a demon, referred to as 'He Who Walks Behind the Rows', that inhabits the local cornfields.

The original adaptation starred Peter Horton and Linda Hamilton as boyfriend and girlfriend Burt Stanton and Vicky Baxter and spawned several sequels, a prequel as well as remakes but Elijah wants to produce his own take on the story.

The 40-year-old actor said: "I know that there's already a remake coming out, but we still really love 'Children of the Corn'. I feel like that would be an exciting thing to ... from the ground up, taking it from the novel, not remaking the movie, but actually take the short story and flesh that out in an interesting way."

Elijah has frequently spoken of his wish to remake Wes Craven's iconic horror film 'A Nightmare on Elm Street', or create a new sequel, with SpectreVision co-owner Daniel Noah and revealed that he is still keen on bringing his plan to the big screen.

He told ComicBook.com: "We, personally, have talked a lot about, internally, 'Elm Street' and how incredible it would be to play in that universe again and see that universe, to see Freddy (Krueger) and just that concept be explored again.

"That's something we're fascinated in. Obviously, that is not a lesser-known, smaller thing that should be remade into a big one."

The 'Sin City' actor previously said that he wanted Robert Englund to play supernatural child killer Freddy Krueger in one last film.

Elijah said: "You have to bring Robert Englund back for one more film. I think, especially if you're going to open up a new franchise and take it in different directions, you have to establish it with him and then you can move on.

"I don't think it's interesting to tell the same story over and over again, we don't need another origin story of Freddy Krueger, I don't think it should even really be so much about Freddy."