Elijah Wood is to star as an FBI analyst who interrogated Ted Bundy in crime-thriller 'No Man Of God'.
Elijah Wood is to star in crime-thriller 'No Man Of God'.
Deadline is reporting that the 39-year-old actor will play the role of FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier in the flick, which is based on conversations Hagmaier held with serial killer Ted Bundy.
The movie is set largely in an interrogation room and is based on real transcripts taken from conversations between the pair that took place between 1984 and 1989 and will explore the complicated relationship between the duo.
A casting decision on who will play the role of Bundy is yet to be made.
The movie will be directed by Amber Sealey from a script penned by C. Robert Cargill. Elijah is serving as producer on the motion picture, along with Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen and Kim Sherman.
The 'Lord of the Rings' star recently confessed that he had never read any Stephen King novels, despite being a big fan of the movie adaptations such as 'Misery' and 'It'.
Speaking on 'The Kingcast' podcast, Elijah explained: ''I came to Stephen King's work through cinema. I've never read any of his work and I don't have good reason for it, perhaps because it is so pervasive in film and television.''
Wood added that he is ''envious'' of those who have read the legendary horror writer's work and is keen to try some stories.
He said: ''I envy the reader and feel foolish that I've let this time pass without reading his stories.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Kaulder is an immortal witch hunter, the last of his kind having been cursed with...
Everyone knows fourth grade school children can be little monsters, but what happens when things...
New York - the 1950s. A young and aspiring American poet, John Malcolm Brinnin (Elijah...
Spanish director Eugenio Mira combines slick filmmaking with a dark and nasty plot as this...
Jiro Horikoshi is an aeronautical engineer whose childhood was filled with dreams about becoming a...
When Jiro Horikoshi was a young boy, all he ever dreamed about was flying planes...
Bilbo Baggins has narrowly escaped several deadly confrontations with the likes of trolls, stone giants...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and their company thirteen dwarves have managed to leave the Misty Mountains...
Aside from being an exercise in point-of-view cinema, it's not clear why French filmmaker Khalfoun...