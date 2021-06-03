Elijah Wood is rumoured to be joining the cast of 'The Toxic Avenger' reboot.

According to movie website The Illuminerdi, the 'Lord of the Rings' star will play the lead villain in the film. The site claims that Elijah will portray Bob Garbinger, the boss of Peter Dinklage's lead character in the reimagining of the 1984 flick which was released by Troma Entertainment.

The site's description of the character reads: "Evil head of the shady company Garb X. He has no regard for the wellbeing of anyone but himself and embarks on a murderous spree to become as powerful as Toxie."

The movie will be written and directed by Macon Blair, who previously collaborated with Wood on the 2017 flick 'I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore'.

Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz – who created the original film – are on board as producers for Troma.

The Illuminerdi also provided an official description of the upcoming film, which said: "Based on the 1984 cult classic of the same name. Set in a fantasy world following Winston, a stereotypical weakling who works as a janitor at Garb-X health club and is diagnosed with a terminal illness that can only be cured by an expensive treatment that his greedy, power-hungry employer refuses to pay for.

"After deciding to take matters into his own hands and rob his company, Winston falls into a pit of toxic waste and is transformed into a deformed monster that sets out to do good and get back at all the people who have wronged him."

Kaufman recently praised Blair for the quality of the script he has delivered for the reboot.

He explained: "I've read the script and it's better than the original and I leave it to him. If I'm called upon, I'd be happy to jump in. I learned on the musical to leave the creative to the creative. I learned to let them ask so if they want me, I'm there."