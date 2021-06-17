Elijah Wood and Julia Davis have become the latest stars to join the new take on 'Toxic Avenger'.
Elijah Wood and Julia Davis have been added to the cast of the 'Toxic Avenger' reboot.
The 'Lord of the Rings' had been rumoured to be playing a villain in the reimagining of the 1984 movie, which is also set to star Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay, Kevin Bacon and Taylour Paige.
The film will be directed by Macon Blair and he has also written the script. Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz – who created the original film – serving as producers for Troma Entertainment.
Dinklage will star as Winston, a man who is disfigured when he is pushed into a vat of toxic waste. He is transformed into a mutant freak but becomes an underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends and his community from forces of corruption and greed.
The original movie has become a cult classic, and spawned three sequels, its own musical production, children's cartoon series and a Marvel comic.
It was recently by film website The Illuminerdi claimed that Elijah could play Bob Garbinger, the main antagonist in the movie and the boss of Dinklage's character.
The site's description of the character reads: "Evil head of the shady company Garb X. He has no regard for the wellbeing of anyone but himself and embarks on a murderous spree to become as powerful as Toxie."
The Illuminerdi also provided an official description of the upcoming film, which said: "Based on the 1984 cult classic of the same name. Set in a fantasy world following Winston, a stereotypical weakling who works as a janitor at Garb-X health club and is diagnosed with a terminal illness that can only be cured by an expensive treatment that his greedy, power-hungry employer refuses to pay for.
"After deciding to take matters into his own hands and rob his company, Winston falls into a pit of toxic waste and is transformed into a deformed monster that sets out to do good and get back at all the people who have wronged him."
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.
Kaulder is an immortal witch hunter, the last of his kind having been cursed with...
Everyone knows fourth grade school children can be little monsters, but what happens when things...
New York - the 1950s. A young and aspiring American poet, John Malcolm Brinnin (Elijah...
Spanish director Eugenio Mira combines slick filmmaking with a dark and nasty plot as this...
Jiro Horikoshi is an aeronautical engineer whose childhood was filled with dreams about becoming a...
When Jiro Horikoshi was a young boy, all he ever dreamed about was flying planes...
Bilbo Baggins has narrowly escaped several deadly confrontations with the likes of trolls, stone giants...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and their company thirteen dwarves have managed to leave the Misty Mountains...
Aside from being an exercise in point-of-view cinema, it's not clear why French filmmaker Khalfoun...